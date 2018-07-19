Residents question township’s awareness of PFAS in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- For months, concerns regarding PFAS have affected the Rockford area. But now, Kalamazoo County is facing the same issue.

The water contaminant is present in Richland Township, where PFAS got into the water from an old plastic site, says the Department of Environmental Quality.

Wednesday night, people who live near the affected area at 34th Street and D Avenue got the chance to ask questions from a panel of experts.

Right now, three residential wells have tested positive for PFAS. Testing is expanding to the surrounding area to see if neighboring homes are affected. In total, 24 sites were tested. Results will not be back until early August.

The people who have wells with high levels of PFAS are now drinking bottled water, according to a DEQ spokesperson.