Smart Shopper: Deals on daiquiris, meats, golf gear and more!

I think the title of this story makes you realize that there are all kinds of crazy deals out there and you never know where you will find them.

First things first. Today, July 19, is National Daiquiri Day according to daysoftheyear.com. So, our friends at Beltline Bar are offering $5 daiquiris all day! Cheers!

Other great deals floating around out there:

Byron Center Meats: Celebrating their 72nd Anniversary, this local favorite is wrapping up its week-long meat sale on Saturday, July 21. From pork and beef culottes to ribs, click here to see some of the discounts.

Maple Hill Golf Garage Sale/ Annual Tent Sale: Stop by Maple Hill Golf, 5555 Ivanrest Ave. SW in Grandville for some of the best deals of the season. The outdoor tents will be packed with special deals.

Kalamazoo's Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale: Bargain shoppers are gonna find literally a little bit of everything Saturday from 8a.m. to 3p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake St. For $5, enjoy early bird shopping for $5 per adult. Beyond that it is $2 admission. All kids are free to shop at the event.

Salvation Army Family Stores of West Michigan Summer Sizzler Sale: On Saturday July 21, various Salvation Army stores throughout West Michigan will have all clothing for 99 cents! Plus, get 50 percent off shoes, purses, accessories and linens. The eight participating locations include:

Alpine

Battle Creek

Holland

Kentwood

Division Ave.

Northview

Plainwell

Portage

If you know of sales or bargains around West Michigan, email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com