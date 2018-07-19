Use fresh Michigan fruits and veggies for these cocktail recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michigan always grows fresh, delicious fruits and vegetables, especially during the summer time. Have you ever thought about putting them into your cocktails?

Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup came to the studio to teach us how to make cocktails from the garden. These simple recipes can be made from home and using items found at the Farmers Market of in your own back yard.

Blue Basil Smash

4-6 fresh basil leaves

Small handful of blueberries

1/2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/4 oz simple syrup

3 oz New Holland Blueberry Gin

In the bottom of a double rocks glass, muddle basil, blueberries, lemon juice and simple syrup.

Add about an inch of ice, stir, and add gin. Fill glass with more crushed ice.

Zest lemon on top of ice and garnish with blueberries and basil leaves on a cocktail pick. Straw is optional.

Michigan Bloody Mary

1 1/2 oz NewHolland Michigan Awesome Vodka

3 oz Nate's Garden tomato juice

1/2 oz lemon juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

Pinch of celery salt, ground pepper

Hot sauce to taste

Horseradish to taste (optional)

For more information and recipes, visit originaltincup.com. Plus, use the promo code FOX17 to get a 20 percent discount on any purchase.