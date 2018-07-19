Weekend rain to alleviate dry conditions

WEST MICHIGAN – As the area continues to plead for wet weather, it seems like Mother Nature has heard our call.

Beginning Friday, a slow-moving storm system will churn through the Great Lakes, bringing several days of rain to the area. The steadiest and most widespread rainfall will likely fall Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday. While timing is inopportune, with weekend plans likely shunted, the rain is needed as many spots are still abnormally dry.

Weather models continue to trend towards a wetter solution, bringing an inch or more of rain to nearly all of West Michigan. A few spots could pick up closer to two inches of water. Minor flooding concerns are there with the dry ground and heavy rainfall potential. A few thunderstorms could also contain gusty winds and small hail on Friday.