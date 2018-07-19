Weekend rain to alleviate dry conditions

Posted 4:27 PM, July 19, 2018, by

WEST MICHIGAN – As the area continues to plead for wet weather, it seems like Mother Nature has heard our call.

Beginning Friday, a slow-moving storm system will churn through the Great Lakes, bringing several days of rain to the area. The steadiest and most widespread rainfall will likely fall Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday. While timing is inopportune, with weekend plans likely shunted, the rain is needed as many spots are still abnormally dry.

Weather models continue to trend towards a wetter solution, bringing an inch or more of rain to nearly all of West Michigan. A few spots could pick up closer to two inches of water. Minor flooding concerns are there with the dry ground and heavy rainfall potential. A few thunderstorms could also contain gusty winds and small hail on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s