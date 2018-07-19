West Michigan students gaining career experience in hopes of winning scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- More than 60 students here in West Michigan have spent the week getting an inside look at different careers.

The goal is to hopefully give them an idea now of what they want to do in the future.

The students are taking part in the IChallengeU program through the Ottawa Area Immediate school district in Holland.

It's a two week long program meant to pair students up with mentors from local business and organizations to see their work firsthand.

From automotive experience to training with firefighters, even seeing what employees at organizations like the boys and girls club do on a daily basis.

We spoke to students who say they are thrilled for this experience.

"I would definitely recommend doing IChallengeU just because while it is a challenge and it is challenging you are just hanging out with kids your age all week doing something that increases work experience and increases work ethic and I think that is really important for teens my age to learn," student Kyla Kralapp said.

Students have to help business owners solve a problem and them present the solution to panel of judges today.

The winning students will be given scholarships and two teams will advance to a statewide competition next week.