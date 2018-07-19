× Whitecaps announce leadership changes

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The West Michigan Whitecaps announced major changes in leadership at the end of the 2018 season, their 25th year.

Managing Partner and CEO Lew Chamberlain and Whitecaps CFO Denny Baxter will step away from day-to-day operations and Scott Lane, the first employee hired by the Whitecaps in 1993, will retire at the end of the season.

Chamberlain and Baxter will become the Chairman and Founder of the Whitecaps and will focus on strategic oversight.

Joe Chamberlin, the current Vice President of Finance and Administration, will be the new CEO of the Whitecaps. Steve McCarthy, the current Vice President of Sales, will be the new team President and will oversee day-to-day operations.

Jim Jarecki, another original employee from 1993 will be Vice President and General Manager. He will lead all operational functions and act as the primary contact with the Detroit Tigers and Minor League Baseball.