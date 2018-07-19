Whitecaps hosting Millenial Night next week

Posted 11:39 AM, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:48AM, July 19, 2018
whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The West Michigan Whitecaps are making an effort to make millennials feel welcome at the ballpark,  hosting Millennial Night on Thursday, July 26.

Thursdays are also College Night, with reserved seats for $5 with college or military ID, and $2 20oz. beers and $2 hotdogs and Pepsi products.  But, for Millenial Night, there is more!

CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 09: A close up of Wales player Gareth Bale’s man bun hair style during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Georgia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 9, 2016 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Participation Trophies will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans in attendance and more prizes will be awarded for the best beards and best “man-buns” and for winners of the Bottle-Flipping contest. Selfie Stations will also be placed around Fifth Third Ballpark, as well as a petition to sign to “Save the Bees.”

For more, visit their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments