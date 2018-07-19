× Whitecaps hosting Millenial Night next week

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The West Michigan Whitecaps are making an effort to make millennials feel welcome at the ballpark, hosting Millennial Night on Thursday, July 26.

Thursdays are also College Night, with reserved seats for $5 with college or military ID, and $2 20oz. beers and $2 hotdogs and Pepsi products. But, for Millenial Night, there is more!

Participation Trophies will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans in attendance and more prizes will be awarded for the best beards and best “man-buns” and for winners of the Bottle-Flipping contest. Selfie Stations will also be placed around Fifth Third Ballpark, as well as a petition to sign to “Save the Bees.”

For more, visit their Facebook page.