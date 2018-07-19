× Woman finds kidney donor after mom puts ad on truck

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of searching, a plea for a new kidney was answered for a 22-year-old Muskegon woman.

FOX 17 first told you about Alyssa Clark’s story last week after her mother put an ad on her vehicle to try and find a kidney donor. That need was fulfilled and on Thursday morning Clark went into surgery.

Mercy Health tells FOX 17 that the transplant center received an overwhelming amount of calls for people wanting to donate after seeing Clark’s story.

“We met with the hospital earlier and I was teary-eyed when they said they had over 200 calls by Tuesday morning and over 1,100 hits to the website that normally gets 40 or 30 hits a month,” said Marge Nichols, Alyssa’s mom. “So it’s an amazing feeling to know that there is so many people that saw the story and felt something enough to see what they can do to help. To at least do some research or at least make that phone call. It was a pretty great feeling.”

Alyssa is expected to be in the hospital for five to seven days, but her family says she’s on the way to recovery and that they plan to have a party when she is doing better. Nichols’ adds that even though Alyssa has her kidney now she encourages people to continue to call about donating because there are many others still without a kidney.

If you’d like to donate you can contact the transplant hotline at 616-685-6068.