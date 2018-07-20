Animal shelter looking for help in treating five dogs with heartworm

FREMONT, Mich. – An area animal shelter is asking for help in taking care of five rescued dogs that have heartworms.

The Bellwether Harbor Animal Shelter in Fremont, Michigan has five dogs which will need in total about $5,000 in treatments to save them from the heartworms. Staff says that the shelter’s medical budget has been inundated with animal issues over the last two months.

“These medical needs, all coming in a short span of time, are depleting our budget and it is only July,” said Danielle Merrill, Bellwhether’s Executive Director in a press release.

They say that before the five dogs came in with heartworm, they had two dogs with broken legs and two cats that required surgery for a broken jaw and internal injuries.

Anyone willing to contribute should visit their fundraising site on CrowdRise or send donations to the shelter at P.O. Box 475, 7645 W. 48th Street, Fremont, Michigan, 49412 or through their website.