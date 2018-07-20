× Decatur man arrested after assault at Van Buren Co. inn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – A Decatur man is in custody for a variety of charges after an assault at an inn in Sister Lakes.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that Alanzo Gasca, 26, was asked to leave The Lakeview Inn on Timmons Road at about 1:30 a.m. for acting out of control. Staff ha asked him to leave and when he refused, they forcibly removed him. Gasca then allegedly came back with a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

The employee and bystanders were able to subdue Gasca and take the gun from him. He was held until deputies arrived.

Gasca was arrested for Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, and other weapons charges. Bond was set at $50,000.