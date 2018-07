× Enjoy carnival games and more at ‘Summer in the City’

DOWAGIAC, Mich.– Sunday is your last chance to experience the ‘Summer in the City’ Festival.

The festival features a new children’s carnival but it’s not just for kids.

There is also a new zip line, carnival games, food, and vendors.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Dowagiac.

The night will end with a taste fest, so be ready for some delicious food.

Tickets are just $10.