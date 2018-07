× Enjoy the Free Symphony Concert at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Grand Rapids Symphony is hosting a free outdoor concert Saturday.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. at John Ball Zoo…

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will have activities for the kids.

Themes for the concert include the Pink Panther, Jurassic Park, New World Symphony Number 9 and more.

Admission is free but tickets are required, so grab them while they can.

You can get tickets through the symphony’s website or at John Ball Zoo.