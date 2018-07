× Family-friendly festival celebrates 50 years

ALLENDALE, Mich. — It was 50 years ago since the first Annual Riverbend Steam and Gas Association Show in Allendale.

This year’s festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Saturday.

There will be over 300 tractors on display, corning shelling, antique tractor pulls, kid’s pedal tractor pulls, live music and other activities for the whole family.

The festival is located at 9853 56th Avenue in Allendale. It is free and open to the public.