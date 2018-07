× Friends and family around a Beach Bonfire

PORTAGE, Mich.—Nothing is better than some dancing around a fire in the warm summer weather.

And now one community is doing exactly that. You can head to the Ramona Park Beach in Portage on Saturday for a night full of fun.

You can sing and dance to campfire songs, with live performances, and even make s’mores from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It costs $5 to enter the park but the bonfire is free.