BLANCHARD, Mich - This year’s 2018 Gerber Spokes-baby Lucas Warren visited Gerber’s hometown of Fremont to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Friday.

He also plans to participate in the annual Baby Food Festival on Saturday.

Lucas and his family are in town for a short weekend, he was able to enjoy a barn full of birthday decor, other kids, food and activities held at Andersen Brothers farm. Lucas is the first baby with downs syndrome to be the spokes-baby for Gerber.