Gerber’s 2018 spokesbaby in West Michigan for birthday and festival

Posted 5:14 PM, July 20, 2018, by

BLANCHARD, Mich - This year’s 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby Lucas Warren is visiting Gerber’s hometown of Fremont  and he is here to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Friday July 20 and to participate in the annual Baby Food Festival on Saturday, July 21! Lucas and his family are in town for a short weekend,  he was able to enjoy a barn  full of birthday decor, other kids, food and activities held at  Andersen Brothers farm. Lucas is the first baby with downs syndrome to be the spokesbaby for Gerber.

