Gerber’s 2018 spokesbaby in West Michigan for birthday and festival

BLANCHARD, Mich - This year’s 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby Lucas Warren is visiting Gerber’s hometown of Fremont and he is here to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Friday July 20 and to participate in the annual Baby Food Festival on Saturday, July 21! Lucas and his family are in town for a short weekend, he was able to enjoy a barn full of birthday decor, other kids, food and activities held at Andersen Brothers farm. Lucas is the first baby with downs syndrome to be the spokesbaby for Gerber.
