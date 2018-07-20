× GR Reads introduces Robotics Petting Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Books have always been a way of taking our minds to distant far-away places but now they can become a reality with one West Michigan community’s summer reading program.

‘GR Reads’ at the Grand Rapids Public Library, is offering the ‘Robotics Petting Zoo’ in connection to one of the books on this year’s list called “The Philip K. Dick Reader.”

The book includes stories that inspired movies like “Total Recall” and “Minority Report.”

The idea of robots and artificial intelligence used to be only science fiction but that’s not the case anymore. We had members of the FIRST robotics club in studio on Saturday to talk about the event tied to GR Reads.

If you’d like to check out the event, it’s happening Saturday, July 21st from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Main Library on Library Street NE.