GRFC Women set to host national semifinals on Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids FC Women's team was chosen once again this year to host the UWS national semifinals and finals.

The ladies in blue will face off in the second game on Saturday against Inferno Rush at 7:30pm and the winner will play in the finals on Sunday at 6:30pm.

After winning the national championship last season, the team said they feel more excitement than pressure.

"I think it's an honor for the players and myself to try and defend the national championship," first year head coach James Gilpin said. "It's one thing winning it, but for a new player coming in a knowing this team went to the national championship and I want to be a part of it and try to do it a second time. I don't see it as pressure, I see it as motivation and I think the players feel that as well."