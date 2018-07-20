Hudsonville Softball headed to central regional tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- After winning the 12-under state championship, the Hudsonville Little League All-Stars are headed to the central regional tournament in Indiana this weekend.

Before the team departs on Sunday, Dick's Sporting Goods had a send off party for the team on Friday night where people from all over the community showed up to the support the girls and sign a bat for them to take to Indiana as a reminder of their support.

Third baseman Megan Beemer, said it's pretty cool to be the only team from Michigan moving on.

"It's super exciting because we were once representing Hudsonville and now we are representing the whole state of Michigan and everywhere we go we are gettincg congrats and it's really cool."

The tournament begins on Monday and coverage will air on ESPN+.