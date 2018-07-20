Kalamazoo Twp. credit union robbed

KALAMAZOO TWP., Mich. – Police are investigating a robbery at a credit union in Kalamazoo Township.

Kalamazoo Township Police say that the robbery happened around Noon at the Kalsee Credit Union in the 300 block of W. Mosel Avenue.

Employees told police that the suspect, described as a tall black man, with a medium build, came into the credit union and jumped over the counter and forced staff to give him cash. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran to a waiting vehicle, which was described as a maroon or burgundy-colored sedan.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call their local police or Kalamazoo Township Police at 269-888-2155.