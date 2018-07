IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man suffered serious burns during a barn fire on Thursday.

The fire happened in the 3400 block of Wood School Road in Irving Township in Barry County.

An official with the Hastings Fire Department tells FOX 17 that the man was taken to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids with burns over 60 to 70 percent of his body. His condition as of Friday morning is not known.

The barn was a total loss, but the frame is still standing.