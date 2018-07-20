× Man who poured acid on girlfriend sentenced to prison

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The man who poured acid on his girlfriend, seriously injuring her in 2016 in Allegan County, has been sentenced.

Gregory Marsman poured acid on the face and chest of his girlfriend, Sheryl Keech, on March 15, 2016. He pleaded guilty, but mentally ill in May to one charge of torture. Marsman was sentenced Friday to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Three other charges for Home Invasion, Domestic Violence and being a Habitual Offender were dropped in exchange for the plea.