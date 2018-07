× Music and dancing at the “Jazz at the Swan” event this weekend

WHITEHALL, Mich. — The annual “Jazz at the Swan” event is kicking off Saturday, July 21st, in Whitehall.

The backyard event at the “White Swan Inn Bed and Breakfast” will feature the Freddy Degennaro Trio.

All proceeds from the event will fund the White Lake Festival next month.

Tickets are $15 and include wine and appetizers.

For more information visit whitelakemusic.org.