New concert to experience at Cedar Point Night’s

Posted 11:26 PM, July 20, 2018, by
Cedar Point

Courtesy: Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio.– Get ready to experience Cedar Point like you never have before because the park is ramping up the night’s with the new ‘Fire & Ice Concert.’

The concert will feature fire pits, specialty food, music and gaming on the beach.

And to go out each night with a BANG! — Fireworks will light up the sky.

The concert tickets are included in the cost of park tickets.

You can experience the ‘Fire & Ice Concert’ for yourself from now through August 19th.

