× New concert to experience at Cedar Point Night’s

SANDUSKY, Ohio.– Get ready to experience Cedar Point like you never have before because the park is ramping up the night’s with the new ‘Fire & Ice Concert.’

The concert will feature fire pits, specialty food, music and gaming on the beach.

And to go out each night with a BANG! — Fireworks will light up the sky.

The concert tickets are included in the cost of park tickets.

You can experience the ‘Fire & Ice Concert’ for yourself from now through August 19th.