Police search for suspect who allegedly assaulted man with baseball bat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of beating someone with a baseball bat outside the Mitten Brewing Company in the 500 block of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The victim was hit in the head with the baseball bat and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man in his mid-20s and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a baseball cap.

It is unclear what caused this incident, but police tell FOX 17 that the suspect did not know the victim.