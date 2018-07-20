Take to the sky: Grand Rapids Hot Air Balloon festival kicks off

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Community members may see more hot air balloons in the sky then usual in Grand Rapids as the Grand Rapids Hot Air Balloon Festival is underway.

The festival began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday the festival will be located at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

Balloon fly-ins will take place all day Saturday, and the festival will include carnival games, live entertainment and other activities.

The festival is free and open to the public.