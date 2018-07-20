Take to the sky, Hot Air Balloon festival kicks off in Grand Rapids

Posted 4:15 AM, July 20, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community members may see more hot air balloons in the sky then usual in Grand Rapids as the Grand Rapids Hot Air Balloon Festival is underway.

The festival began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday the festival will be located at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

Balloon fly-ins will take place all day Saturday and the festival will also include carnival games, live entertainment and other activities.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s