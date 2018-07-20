× Tornado Watch Issued

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Tornado Watch has been issued for five West Michigan counties until 6:00 p.m. as storms move in.

The watch is in effect for Branch, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties, which includes the city of Kalamazoo and South Haven.

The watch means that conditions are possible for a tornado, but none have been spotted. West Michigan is in the slight risk area for severe storms Friday afternoon.

We’ll have more details when they become available. Get the latest forecasts and interactive maps here or on the FOX 17 Weather App.