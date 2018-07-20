Two arrested for check fraud in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. – Two men have been arrested after allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the Lowell area.

Lowell Police say that they arrested the two men Tuesday after one of the men tried to cash a fraudulent check at the Mercantile Bank in Lowell. The bank had been alerted to an earlier attempt by the suspect to cash a check at a Grand Rapids location.

Bank employees were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was driven by another man. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off. Police did not pursue, but were able to arrest the men later north of Lowell.

Arthur Smith, 45, of Grand Rapids is charged with check fraud. Jesse Edwards, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, is being charged with Fleeing and Eluding Police and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Police believe both suspects may be responsible for passing fraudulent checks in Kent and Ionia Counties.