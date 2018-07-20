× Video: 500-pound grouper eats shark as shocked Florida fishermen watch

(Fox News) There’s a reason goliath groupers are called the garbage disposals of the sea — they eat everything in sight, including sharks apparently.

A group of fishermen were able to witness a 500-pound grouper’s “rare” meal during a fishing trip off the coast of Everglades City, Fla., last week.

Captain Jimmy Wheeler with Everglades Fishing Company watched as someone in his group caught a 3-foot shark. As the fisherman started reeling the creature in, a large shadow appeared. Wheeler instantly knew what was going to happen next.

“Watch this. You guys are going to freak out,” Wheeler warned.