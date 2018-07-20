WMU official resigns after harassment investigation

WMU sign Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A high-ranking official at Western Michigan University resigned after a sexual-harassment investigation.

Documents released Friday by WMU said there was “sufficient evidence” to support a finding of harassment against Tim Terrentine. He resigned July 9 as vice president of development and alumni relations.

No details were released. WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis says the allegations didn’t involve students.

Terrentine couldn’t be reached for comment. No home phone number is listed.

In his resignation letter, Terrentine thanked the university for an opportunity to work there for two years. The letter made no reference to the allegations. Terrentine’s salary was $286,000. He has two degrees from WMU.

