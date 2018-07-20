× You can now get married at Disney’s ‘Tree of Life’

HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH, Disney.– Couples looking to add a little extra magic to their wedding day have a new option to consider at Walt Disney World.

The theme park has been helping create happily ever after for couples since 1991 with their Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons packages.

And now, the most recent addition to the Walt Disney World wedding venue lineup invites the couple and their guests inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom to exchange vows in front of its iconic centerpiece: the ‘Tree of Life.’

The centerpiece of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park has over 300 carvings of animals on the trunk and it all comes to life with the help of projections and colored lights.

If couples choose this package, their wedding will be at night after the park has closed for the day. The reasoning? So, the wedding couple and their guests will have a more private celebration.

Other venues that have been newly added to the Disney Wedding Package Venues are the Chinese Theater and the Fort Wilderness Resort.