Bike time patriot ride

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds of motorcyclists are revving their engines to help pay it forward.

It’s all in part of the annual Patriot Ride, raising funds for domestic violence victims and sexual assault survivors.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and riders will take off from Hot Rod Harley Davidson in Muskegon at 11 a.m.

All proceeds will benefit Every Woman’s Place.

Riders will enjoy a scenic nonstop ride through Muskegon County.

Each rider is being asked to donate 10 dollars.

For a map of the route visit muskegonbiketime.com.

