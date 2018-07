× GRPD: Man with dementia reported missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police need your help finding a man with dementia reported missing.

Robert Borglund, 89, was last seen at a Bob Evans restaurant in Warren on Saturday morning. Police in Grand Rapids say he left his home on Friday to get gas around 3 p.m. and never returned.

He is driving a Red, 2003 GMC Envoy. The license is a Michigan plate DPL5630.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer (616)-774-2345.