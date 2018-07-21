Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan releases butterflies in remembrance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fundraiser for Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan was held on Saturday and the healthcare agency also held a butterfly release ceremony in Battle Creek.

Hospice staff members say they wanted to offer community members a sense of peace for those who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

“Grief after a loss of a loved one is something that we address with our support services,” said Denise King of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. “We just thought that it would be a perfect tie in to have a butterfly release to honor and remember your loved one and watch that beautiful butterfly take off into the sky.”

Judy Clapp released a butterfly in honor of her husband, her son and a friend.

“It was a wonderful feeling, very touching, very emotional,” she said. “Butterflies are very special in our family and the whole family so we were here today. I’m up from Florida and it was a really nice way to spend some time together.”

Proceeds from the event go to the people that hospice care serves.

“We support people dealing with illness and dying and loss,” said King. “Some of the things that we do as a nonprofit hospice is do things like pet therapy and music therapy and massage therapy and our chaplain services and all of those things are funded from our community support.”

Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan released 150 butterflies. If you’d like to donate to the nonprofit healthcare provider click here.