Kent County to host citizen police academy

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan sheriff’s office is offering you an inside look of their operations.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the citizen’s police academy which will begin in September.

It runs every Wednesday night from 6:30p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Locals can come and get to know the crews who serve the community every day.

The academy is completely free to attend. For more information accesskent.com