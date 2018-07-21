× Michigan DNR to host bear hunting clinics

CADILLAC, Mich. — The Michigan DNR is hosting a series of bear hunting classes for beginners.

The program will be held starting Sunday July 29th and goes through August 11th, at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac.

New hunters can learn the basics of bear hunting including gear, stand placement baiting and regulations.

The class cost 30 dollars, and it includes lunch and door prizes.

Other upcoming classes include archery, hiking, skiing, and more.