× Mom & man arrested for assaulting Eaton County infant twice

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A mother and a man were arrested Friday after a baby was brought to the hospital seriously injured and it was determined that the infant had been assaulted twice earlier this month.

It all began July 3 when detectives from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services responded to Sparrow Hospital where a 2-month-old boy had been brought in to the hospital by family members.

After multiple tests were performed at Sparrow Hospital it was determined that the baby had multiple brain bleeds and a possible skull fracture.

Medical staff at Sparrow Hospital believed that the baby’s injuries had been the result of two separate assaults.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate evidence and information that led to a two-count felony warrant being issued on Friday for first-degre child abuse. The baby’s mother and Taylor Prahl-Six of Olivet both were arrested Friday and are being held at the Eaton County Jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.