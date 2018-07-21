Mother suspected of drunk driving near Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Detroit mother was arrested for suspected drunk driving and police say her three young kids were also in the vehicle at the time.

It happened on Saturday around 5:45 a.m. along westbound I-94 near the Paw Paw exit.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old woman was pulled over after she was spotted driving in the left lane going between 45-60 miles per hour and swerving.

Police say she gave them a false name and her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Her children ages 7, 2 and 10 months were picked later up by their father.

The woman is also accused of operating while intoxicated with high BAC with three counts of child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, driving while license is suspended, providing false information to police officer and for having three arrest warrants from Detroit.