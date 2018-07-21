× Nessie sculpture to be recycled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A noticeable change is coming to the west side of Grand Rapids.

Nessie, the sculpture made for the original Art Prize, is coming down.

The 18 ft. tall, and 100 ft. long creature made its debut in the Grand River back in 2009.

It earned a spot in the top ten of Art Prize, and gained so much popularity it was kept in Grand Rapids.

She was moved to John Ball Park, and has been there ever since.

It’s made of Styrofoam, and is constantly waterlogged, but now it’s so fragile, no restoration efforts can keep her intact.

So the zoo will take her down Monday, and have it recycled into a bench that will also be placed in the zoo.