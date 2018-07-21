Police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire in Albion

Posted 4:33 PM, July 21, 2018, by

ALBION, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of West Ash Street in Albion.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety Facebook Page, the house was fully involved with flames on both the first and second floors. Officials are calling the fire suspicious, but no injuries were reported.

Police also shared  dash-cam video of crews responding to the fire.  

Anyone with information, call police at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s