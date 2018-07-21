Police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of West Ash Street in Albion.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety Facebook Page, the house was fully involved with flames on both the first and second floors. Officials are calling the fire suspicious, but no injuries were reported.

Police also shared dash-cam video of crews responding to the fire.

Anyone with information, call police at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.