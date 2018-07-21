Police release suspect sketch after attempted abduction of a 15-year-old Battle Creek girl

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are releasing more information following an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday, July 17.

On Saturday they released a suspect and want residents on Christopher Lane in Battle Creek to check their recordings for possible suspect sightings.

Police advise residents to check their camera recording for a light blue, two-tone SUV/crossover type vehicle between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Call the Battle Creek Police Department at (269)-781-0911 if you have any information.