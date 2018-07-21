‘Robotics petting zoo’ building kids’ passion for technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An event Saturday at the public library downtown gave the public a chance to interact first-hand with a fleet of robots.

A high school team from Kentwood and a middle school team from Allendale were on-site to share their machines with anyone interested. The teams taught kids in attendance about the robots they had built and how to make them move and pick up cubes on an obstacle course of sorts. Both of the groups are part of FIRST Robotics Competitions; a program with the mission of getting kids active with science and technology.

FIRST hopes that an early exposure to designing, programming and building these robots will have an impact on the career path they choose later on in life.

The ‘Robotics Petting Zoo‘ was held as part of the library’s GR Reads 2018 program. The library picked 10 books earlier in June and has events related to those books planned throughout the summer. Saturday’s robotics event is tied to ‘The Phillip K. Dick Reader’; a book of short stories revolving around artificial intelligence and emerging technology.