Rainy weekend across West Michigan starting Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN –Mostly cloudy sky will be the rule on Saturday with scattered showers and a few storms possible, but nothing severe. Temperatures will be a bit cooler only making it into the upper 70s with dew points in the 60s leading to humid conditions.

Some rain showers can linger into Sunday with a shower or two possible. Mostly cloudy skies will remain as well as the warmth and humidity. Overall for the entire weekend we can work up to around 2 inches of rainfall, which will help with our abnormally dry drought conditions.

The next work week will be dry and sunny as we start on a long dry stretch for the week. Temperatures will work above average by the beginning of the week.