Body believed to be missing kayaker pulled from St. Joseph River

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.– Authorities believe they have pulled the body of a missing kayaker from the St. Joseph River who disappeared Saturday night while kayaking.

Rescue crews say they believe they pulled the body of Michael Scott, 35, of Kalamazoo, from the water near the Jasper Dairy Boat Launch in Berrien Springs just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night, not far from where he went missing over the weekend.

Authorities tell FOX 17 a bow fisherman that was using a boat with high-power lights noticed the body and called police.

Friends tell us Scott was out kayaking on Saturday when he stopped to use the restroom and his kayak ended up empty.

Scott leaves behind a brother and two children and also a member of the Kalamazoo Paddle Club, which has been helping search for him since he went missing.

An autopsy is planned to confirm his cause of death and identity.