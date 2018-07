Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids F.C. Women's soccer team fell just short in the UWS national semifinal on Saturday night, falling 4-3 to the Inferno Rush.

A high scoring first half left the game tied 3-3 at the break, but the Inferno scored the lone second half goal and the Grand Rapids could not come back.

This was the second straight year the GRFC women have been in the national semifinal, in only their second year of existence.