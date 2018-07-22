× Investigation underway after driver crashes vehicle into tree

GUN PLAIN TWP, Mich.– One person is recovering in the hospital after crashing their car into a tree.

This happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 106th Avenue near 2nd Street in Allegan County.

Deputies say the driver crashed their vehicle leaving them pinned to the car with injuries.

The driver was removed from their vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Deputies do not believe speed and alcohol were a factor.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the crash.