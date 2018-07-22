× Mike Sadler celebration of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people are expected to be in Grand Rapids to celebrate the life of a Michigan State football player who lost his life in a car accident.

The second annual Mike Sadler Celebration of Life will be held at the Atwater Brewery from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Michael Sadler Foundation.

The event features a silent auction, and the Desmond Jones band.

Tickets cost 40 dollars, whichs covers admission, two free drinks and food.

Parking will be provided at the MSU Research Center.

To purchase tickets search the event on eventbrite.