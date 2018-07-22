× Motorcycle rider killed in crash with pickup truck

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck at midday Sunday.

At 12:19 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup vs. motorcycle crash in the 3100 block of Reek Road (between Dewey and Sugar Grove) in Mason County’s Sherman Township.

Preliminary findings indicate the crash occurred when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Mason County man southbound on Reek Road slowed for a dog that was running along the roadway’s edge. The pickup driver had slowed just over the crest of a hill. A 32-year-old Mason County man also was southbound on Reek Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, crested the hill and could not stop before striking the rear of the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and at this time speed or alcohol cannot be ruled out, pending toxicology results and crash reconstructionist reports.

Life EMS, Fountain Area Fire and Rescue, and the Michigan State Police all assisted at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.