One more rainy day across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN –Mostly cloudy sky will be the rule on Sunday with a few showers possible. In the afternoon and evening mainly showers will develop along or on west of US-131. Temperatures will work into the upper 70s with dew points in the 60s leading to humid conditions.

Dew points will continue to be high to end the weekend keeping the air feeling muggy until Monday. The relief is only temporary though as Tuesday and Wednesday will bring high humidity again and warmer temperatures.

The next work week will be mostly dry and sunny as we start on a long dry stretch for the week. Temperatures will work above average by the beginning of the week. We will see rain chances return again by the end of the week.